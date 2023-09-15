The Rock makes unadvertised appearance live on Smackdown with Pat McAfee and Austin Theory

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

“The Rock” Dwayne Johnson made an unadvertised surprised appearance on WWE Smackdown on Fox tonight. He interrupted a back-and-forth with sports talk host and part-time WWE personality Pat McAfee and WWE wrestler Austin Theory.

Rock and Theory went back and forth verbally. Theory eventually punched Rock as Rock was threatening to attack him. Rock fired back with a spinebuster and a People’s Elbow. Rock then invited McAfee to land a People’s Elbow. McAfee landed it on Theory also.

Rock appeared on Pat McAfee’s talk show earlier in the day and talked about how at one point he believed he was locked in to be Roman Reigns’s opponent at WrestleMania 39. PWTorch sources indicate Cody Rhodes was actually the only person ever locked in as Reigns’s opponent, although it’s possible Vince McMahon and Rock had a talk at an earlier time that gave Rock the impression that was the plan.

The Rock last wrestled at WrestleMania 32, beating Erick Rowan in an unadvertised match that only lasted a few seconds. His last advertised match was ten years ago at WrestleMania 29 in 2013 when he lost the WWE Title to John Cena.

