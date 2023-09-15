WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (9/15): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Grayson Waller Effect with John Cena, Knight vs. Miz

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 15, 2023

DENVER, CO AT BALL ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a wide crowd shot and Kevin Patrick introduced the show.

-Pat McAfee made his entrance. Corey Graves requested a transfer. McAfee entered the ring and got a mic. He said he loved the Mile High City. He said he was up the road for College Gameday and he saw that Smackdown was only an hour away. He said there was zero chance that he wouldn’t make the drive to feel the energy from the crowd. McAfee welcomed the crowd to Smackdown.

-Austin Theory made his entrance. Michael Cole mentioned the history between the two and their match at Wrestlemania a couple of years ago. The crowd booed Theory. Theory entered the ring and stood opposite McAfee. Theory said this was Austin Theory Live. Theory said that a lot of oxygen doesn’t get to the heads of the crowd because they’re so high up. Theory said he’s on shirts and backpacks and there’s nothing he can’t do. He said that he and McAfee have unfinished business. Theory said he had something special for McAfee. He said he was going to drop McAfee and McAfee would go back to his show, injured, like Aaron Rodgers.

-McAfee said Theory won’t do anything. McAfee said that Theory is dressed like him and wants to be like him. Theory said when he wears a tank top he looks like a Greek God and McAfee looks like he should be flipping fries. McAfee said the biggest problem with Theory is how disrespectful he is. McAfee said it’s the people’s show, not Theory’s.

-The Rock made his entrance to a huge ovation. The Rock paused at the top of the ramp and motioned to the crowd. They continued to cheer as he walked around at the top of the ramp. Rock made his way toward the ring. He posed on the corner turnbuckle and then entered the ring. Rock walked past McAfee and Theory and posed on the second turnbuckle. Rock requested a mic from ringside and one was tossed to him. Rock circled Theory and stared him down. The music died out and the crowd chanted “Rocky, Rocky”.

-Theory asked if Rock knew who’s ring he was in. Theory said it’s been a long time. Rock told Theory to shut up. He said Theory clearly doesn’t know how all of this works. Rock handed his mic to McAfee and removed his jacket. Rock tossed his jacket to the crowd. He said finally, the Rock has come back to Denver. Theory said he should try. He said finally, the ignorant people get to see Rock and “Austin” in the ring one last time. Theory said this time, it isn’t boring Stone Cold, it’s a real “Austin”. Rock started to speak and Theory cut him off. Theory said it didn’t matter what the Rock said. Rock said it did matter. The crowd popped. Rock said that it matters more what the people say. He said that Steve Austin is the Rock’s boy. Rock asked the crowd if they wanted to see him beat up Theory. The crowd said “hell yeah”. Rock said his name is Theory and he’s from A-Town. Theory said Rock was right. Rock called Theory an A-Hole. Rock explained a chant for the crowd. Fox bleeped the second half of the chant. Theory looked upset. Rock paused the crowd and told them the chant was amazing. Rock switched sides for the crowd. Fox bleeped the chant again. Theory screamed that he wasn’t. Rock smirked. McAfee said it was a two hour show. Rock said he was having fun with the people. Rock said he knows what Theory is and the crowd does too. Rock said he has a theory of his own. Rock said he’s going to whip Theory all over Denver. Theory went after the Rock. Rock reversed into a spinebuster followed by the People’s Elbow. Rock gestured to McAfee and McAfee came over and delivered a People’s Elbow of his own.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Good surprise to start the show and a good moment for Theory to rub elbows with two pop culture celebrities. Rock did his usual schtick and got the crowd involved. I don’t know if this was a one off, a ploy for ratings after last week, something for Rock to do because he’s bored during the strike, convenience, or the set up for something more. I have no idea. It’s interesting that Brian Gerwitz said that Rock said he wouldn’t do anything TV related during the strike, and then this happened. It probably means nothing and was a one off with Rock doing stuff with ESPN in town this week. I don’t think we should read into it more than that. Unfortunately, Roman Reigns looms over everything in WWE and everything related to Rock in WWE. The speculation will continue now.)

-They showed a graphic for the Grayson Waller Effect with John Cena. They then showed a graphic for Bayley against Asuka. Graves hyped the match. Then they showed a graphic for Miz against L.A. Knight. Cole hyped the match. The final graphic was for A.J. Styles against Finn Balor. Patrick said the match will happen next.

-Judgment Day made their entrance without Rhea Ripley. Patrick hyped Balor’s match against Styles for after the break. [c]

-A.J. Styles made his entrance. Graves mentioned that Ripley is not cleared to appear after the attack from Nia Jax on Monday Night Raw. Patrick threw to a video recap of Judgment Day’s attack on Styles last week on Smackdown.

(1) FINN BALOR (w/ Damien Priest & Dominik Mysterio) vs. A.J. STYLES

Balor punched away to Styles in the corner. Balor shot Styles off the ropes, Styles blocked a hip toss then took Balor down. Styles delivered a backbreaker. Styles got a sunset flip but Balor rolled through and landed a dropkick. Balor made the cover for a two count. Balor grabbed Styles with a headlock. Cole mentioned that Judgment Day is trying to recruit Jey Uso. Styles landed a punch. He charged Balor and Balor took him down with a kick. Balor ran the ropes and Styles took him down with a dropkick. Balor dropped to the outside to regroup with Judgment Day. [c]

Styles landed a pair of chops on Balor. Balor reversed an Irish Whip and they ran the ropes. Both men went for a crossbody and collided in mid air. They showed an attack from Priest that occurred during the break. Styles landed a sliding elbow on Balor. Styles lifted Balor to his shoulders. Balor raked Styles’ eyes and got free. Styles recovered and took Balor down and made the cover for a two count. Styles took Balor to the corner and placed him on the top turnbuckle. Styles climbed up. Balor held on as Styles attempted a hurricanrana. Balor stood up and Styles crotched him. Styles went for a Styles Clash but Balor fought out. Styles transitioned Balor to his shoulders and delivered a backbreaker. Balor rolled to the outside. Styles came over the top rope and took Balor down. Dominik charged Styles and Styles took him down with a clothesline. Styles climbed to the apron and Priest grabbed Styles. The ref ejected Dominik and Priest. Styles smiled and set up for a Phenomenal Forearm. Styles came off the top rope but Balor moved. Styles went for a Styles Clash but Jimmy Uso appeared and distracted Styles. Balor rolled styles up for the win.

WINNER: Finn Balor in 9:00

-Jimmy smiled at ringside as Styles was upset in the ring.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Match was fine but the commercial break was right in the middle when they would have hit their groove. A little less than a normal TV match for the pair and a finish that furthered the story, but didn’t settle anything. It was interesting that Styles was without The O.C. and it makes you wonder if they are going with Styles by himself against the factions. Jimmy attacked Styles and seemed to be returning the favor for the Judgment Day, but with what happened on Raw, maybe it’s Jimmy who will join Judgment Day. Jimmy is looking to belong and that could make some sense moving forward. I doubt it, but it is something to think about moving forward. I like all the faction warfare and different guys teaming up to fend them off. It’s a cool thread that runs through both shows.)

-Patrick and Graves hyped the upcoming segments including the Grayson Waller Effect with John Cena and Miz against L.A. Knight. [c]

-Rock was in the back with McAfee discussing the crowd. They said the crowd would have gone on for two hours. McAfee thanked Rock. John Cena appeared. Rock and Cena smiled at each other. Cena welcomed the Rock home. They shook hands and Cena walked off.

-Jimmy Uso was in the back pacing. Balor appeared. He thanked Jimmy for the help. Jimmy said he returned the favor and they are even now. Balor said it was cool. He said he saw Jey on Monday. Balor said he’s sure Jimmy misses Jey. Balor mentioned that Jey didn’t say no to joining the Judgment Day. Balor said both Usos should join Judgment Day. Jimmy said he was good. Balor said there’s no leaders in Judgment Day, so there’s no Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman walked up and pointed at Balor walking away.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Interesting. I liked the tease there. Jimmy was quick to blow Balor off until he heard that he wouldn’t have to listen to a leader. I like the idea of Jimmy in Judgment Day the more I think about it. Well, I like it more than Jey joining. If they intend on doing War Games this year, the teams could be really interesting with all the moving parts so far.)

-The L.W.O. was in the ring. Rey Mysterio had a mic and said they have nothing but love and respect for the crowd. Mysterio said that about a year ago, he came to Smackdown and his career was at a crossroads. Mysterio said at the time, he was devastated and heartbroken. He said the L.W.O. reminded him who he was. Mysterio said he’s now United States Champion and he has a family that’s united and stronger than ever. Santos Escobar said that his family are champions. Escobar said he’s happy that Mysterio took his place and took Theory out. Escobar said that Mysterio became U.S. champion like the legend he is. He said that his dream was to face Mysterio for a title. Escobar challenged Mysterio to a title match. Mysterio questioned Escobar. Escobar said he loves and respects Mysterio. Mysterio said he feels the same way and accepted the challenge.

-Bobby Lashley made his entrance with the Street Profits. They paused at the top of the stage. Lashley said there’s teams falling apart and some having awkward moments in the ring. He said they were taking over, and it’s going to be easier than he thought. Angelo Dawkins said Mysterio is giving away opportunities like he’s Oprah. Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde challenged the Profits. Lashley and the Profits made their way to the ring. [c]

(2) L.W.O. (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro w/ Zelina Vega, Rey Mysterio, & Santos Escobar) vs. STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford w/ Bobby Lashley)

Wilde was in the ring with Dawkins as the match was already in progress. Wilde made the cover and Ford broke the count. Del Toro got dumped to the outside by Dawkins. Ford and Dawkins hit The Revelation and Ford made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Street Profits in 1:00

-Lashley entered the ring and motioned to the Profits. The Profits beat down Wilde and Del Toro. Escobar attacked Lashley and the Profits. Lashley took out Escobar and Mysterio. Lashley and the Profits exited the ring with the L.W.O. down.

-They showed a graphic for L.A. Knight against the Miz. Patrick hyped the match. [c]

-Patrick announced the Royal Rumble will take place in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. Cole hyped the event as the start of the Road to Wrestlemania.

-They showed the announce team at ringside. Patrick threw to a video package on the feud between Miz and L.A. Knight.

-After the video, Miz made his entrance.

[HOUR TWO]

-They showed a graphic for Cena on the Grayson Waller Effect. Patrick hyped the segment. Graves mentioned that Miz is ready for his match and won’t be distracted. He said that Knight should be ready for a fight.

-L.A. Knight made his entrance to a loud pop from the crowd. Cole called this a must-win for Miz.

(3) THE MIZ vs. L.A. KNIGHT

The bell rang two minutes into the hour. The crowd chanted for Knight. They locked up and Knight backed Miz into the corner. Miz pushed back and grabbed a headlock. Knight shot Miz off the ropes. Knight dropped down then hit Miz with a shoulder block. They locked up again and Miz grabbed a waistlock. Knight reversed into a headlock. Miz shot Knight off the ropes and Knight took Miz down with another shoulder block. Miz retreated to the corner. He pulled Knight into the middle turnbuckle and Miz took the advantage. Miz took Knight to the opposite corner and landed a pair of chops. The ref admonished Miz and Knight recovered. Knight hit a couple of chops followed by a powerslam. Knight made the cover for a two count. Knight stayed on the attack and hit a swinging neckbreaker. Knight fell to the apron and Miz went after him. Knight knocked Miz back and hit a slingshot shoulder block. Miz recovered and took Knight down with a back elbow. Miz landed a kick. Miz stayed on the attack and jumped on the back of Knight. Miz yelled at the crowd. Knight missed a punch and Miz went for a backdrop. Knight floated over and landed awkwardly. Knight stayed on the attack and hit a bulldog from the second rope followed by a running kick. Knight made the cover for a two count. Miz recovered and kicked Knight away. Miz hit a running clothesline in the corner followed by a facebuster. Miz made the cover for a two count. [c]

Back from break, Miz was in control. He landed a kick to the gut of Knight. Miz followed up with a few more kicks. Miz hit a running kick that took Knight down. Miz ran the ropes and landed a running knee. Miz made the cover for a two count. Miz stalked Knight as Knight got to his feet. Miz locked up Knight but Knight fought out. Knight charged but Miz landed a kick to the gut. Knight answered with a clothesline followed by a Russian Leg Sweep. Knight hit a DDT and then stomped away at Miz in the corner. Knight charged and hit a running knee. Knight pulled Miz out of the corner and made the cover for a two count. Knight went for a suplex but Miz got free. Miz went for a Skull Crushing Finale but Knight rolled Miz up. Miz reversed the roll up and Knight kicked out. Miz went for a DDT but Knight held the top rope. Knight went to the apron. Miz landed a big punch then knees to the gut on Knight through the ropes. Miz made the cover for another two count. Miz backed the ref into the corner and then measured Knight. Miz went for a kick and Knight ducked. Knight landed a series of punches as the crowd cheered him on. Miz cut Knight off with a kick to the gut. Miz charged Knight and Knight lifted Miz and dropped him on the top rope. Knight hit the BFT and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: L.A. Knight in 12:00

-Knight asked for a mic and got one from ringside. The crowd cheered as Knight walked around the ring. The crowd chanted for Knight as he held the mic out. Knight asked if he could talk to the crowd. He said that from the day he arrived on Smackdown, he was coming for gold. He said he sees all the options available. Knight said it doesn’t matter if it’s Rey Mysterio, Gunther, Seth Rollins, or Roman Reigns. Knight said it isn’t a catchphrase. He said he’s easily top two and he’s not number two because it’s L.A. Knight’s game.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Solid match, but not more than either of these guys can do. One flub from Knight, but it didn’t take away from anything. The promo after the match was telling in that this feud is definitely over at this point. I don’t know where Knight goes from here, but it is interesting that he mentioned champions from both brands. Sign me up for all of those matches.)

-Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa were shown watching Knight on a monitor in the back. Heyman said that the order can only come from the Tribal Chief and he hasn’t given the order yet. Heyman said they need to focus on Jimmy. He said that Jimmy is cutting deals with the Judgment Day and when it falls apart, Sikoa will have to fight the battle. He said that Jimmy is picking fights with Cena and Sikoa will have to fight that battle. Heyman said that Jimmy isn’t in the Bloodline and he’s causing problems for them. Heyman said that only the Tribal Chief can give those orders and they can’t act until he does. Sikoa said he knows what he needs to do and he’s going to take care of it tonight. Sikoa walked off. Heyman asked who gave the order. Then, exasperated, Heyman lifted his phone and told it to “call Roman Reigns”.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I love Heyman not knowing what to do about Sikoa and how he handles things. It’s so good. Sikoa clearly doesn’t care about what anyone has to say when Reigns isn’t around. Maybe he doesn’t care when Reigns is around. We don’t know. We do know that Sikoa is the alpha when it’s him and Heyman. It’s only a matter of time until all of this bubbles to the surface. Not for nothing, since Reigns isn’t here, I really want an altercation between Sikoa and Rock.)

-They showed a graphic for Cena on the Grayson Waller Effect and hyped the segment for later in the show. [c]

-They showed post card shots of Denver and the Denver sports teams.

-Adam Pearce was in the back. Pretty Deadly appeared with Elton Prince in a wheelchair. Prince said he’s a shell of the man he once was. He said he can’t shake the memory of Ridge Holland injuring him. Kit Wilson winced as Prince talked. Pearce said the medical says that Prince is healing. Pearce asked why Prince was in a wheelchair if his shoulder is hurt. Wilson said that with the perfect training regiment, they’ll be back better than ever. They said “yes boy” and left the room.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Pretty Deadly is so good. I’m glad they’ve kept them around in a limited capacity while Prince heals. I love the wheelchair bit and everything these guys are doing. I’m looking forward to their return.)

-They showed the announce team at ringside. Patrick threw to a recap of Asuka’s appearance on last week’s Smackdown. Patrick narrated Asuka’s appearance leading to Bayley being pinned by Shotzi. The video ended with the stare down between Asuka and Iyo Sky. Cole hyped their match for next week.

-Bayley was in the back with Dakota Kai. Bayley said she’s planned everything and she doesn’t know why Sky challenged Asuka. Kai said that Bayley has to be prepared for Asuka. Bayley said it was easy for Kai to say that since she’s injured. Kai then said Bayley has been distracted. Kai asked if Bayley is ready for Asuka.

-Asuka made her entrance.

-They showed a graphic for Asuka against Bayley. Patrick hyped the match for after the break. Patrick said the match was presented by Ebay Sports. Graves said it was Ebay Motors. Cole yelled that the match is next. [c]

-Cole threw to a video recap of The Rock at the top of the show with Pat McAfee and Austin Theory. The video highlighted Rock’s People’s Elbow on Theory. After the video they showed a graphic for Cena on the Grayson Waller Effect.

-Judgment Day was talking in the back. They bumped fists as they presumably talked strategy.

-Asuka warmed up in the ring. They showed a graphic for Asuka against Sky for the Women’s Championship next week on Smackdown. Patrick hyped the match.

-Bayley made her entrance with Dakota Kai.

(5) ASUKA vs. BAYLEY (w/ Dakota Kai)

They locked up. Asuka landed a punch. Bayley kicked at the legs of Asuka. Asuka reversed a whip and kicked at Bayley. Bayley pulled Asuka down by the leg. Asuka rolled Bayley up for a quick two count. Bayley retreated to the ropes. Bayley yanked Asuka down. Asuka whipped Bayley into the corner and charged. Bayley lifted Asuka to the apron. Asuka knocked Bayley back and climbed to the top rope. Asuka came off and took Bayley down. Bayley took Asuka to the apron. Bayley shoved Asuka into the ring post and Asuka collapsed to the arena floor. Bayley tried to regroup on the apron as Asuka was down and Kai celebrated at ringside. [c]

Bayley had Asuka in a chinlock. Cole hyped the Women’s title match for next week. Asuka fought to her feet. Bayley tossed Asuka to the apron and draped her over the middle rope. Bayley landed a knee and covered Asuka for a two count. Bayley went for a sunset flip and missed. Asuka got an armbar. Bayley turned into a cover and Asuka released. Asuka landed a couple of kicks followed by a German suplex. Both women were down. Both women got to their feet and Bayley charged Asuka. Asuka took Bayley down with a kick than took her to the corner. Asuka went to the arm of Bayley and landed another big kick. Asuka made the cover for a two count. Bayley got to her knees and Asuka landed a kick. Asuka charged and Bayley took her down. Asuka countered into an ankle lock. Bayley got to her feet and rolled Asuka toward the corner. Asuka went to the second rope and came off with a knee. Asuka made the cover for a two count. Asuka transitioned into an armbar but Bayley got to the ropes and rolled to the outside. Asuka followed but Bayley drove Asuka into the apron. Bayley tossed Asuka into the barricade then took apart the announce table. Bayley went after Asuka against the barricade but Shotzi appeared and scared Bayley. Bayley retreated to the ring and Asuka rolled her up from behind for the win.

WINNER: Asuka in 9:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: I was hoping the Shotzi-Bayley feud was over after last week, but I guess they’re going to drag it out a little longer. I don’t understand what Damage Ctrl is at this point. It felt like a reset when Sky won the title, but since then, Sky has been relegated to a background player and Bayley is taking loss after loss on television. They just don’t feel like they matter at all and Bayley being a designated jobber is such a waste. She’s basically the female Finn Balor at this point. I don’t like anything they’re doing with Damage Ctrl and the whole Smackdown Women’s Division feels like it’s stuck in neutral. I thought Sky would add something new with the break up of Damage Ctrl, but instead, we’re in the same place we were three months ago. Sky just has the title now.)

-Shotzi hit the ring and Bayley ran away. Shotzi chased her halfway up the ramp, but paused and went back to the ring to celebrate with Asuka.

-They showed a graphic for Cena on the Grayson Waller Effect. Patrick hyped the segment for after the break. [c]

-The announce teamed hyped matches for next week including the Street Profits against L.W.O. and Asuka against Sky for the Women’s title.

-Grayson Waller’s ridiculous introduction took place. Waller was in the ring. He said he’s had some incredible guests. He said the G.O.A.T. moniker only fits one person. He said that person is his guest tonight. He said this person has headlined Wrestlemania and has been in many movies. Waller said that his star is fading faster than his hairline. Waller then introduced John Cena as the greatest of all time.

-John Cena made his entrance to a loud ovation.

-Cena posed in the ring. Waller motioned for Cena to sit down at his desk with him. Cena obliged. The crowd chanted for Cena. Waller said it’s like a dream. He said it must be an honor for Cena to be on the Grayson Waller Effect. Waller said he takes off his hat when he talks to grown ups like his mother taught him. Waller said he thinks Cena needs help as a host. He said Cena was stealing the spotlight and Cena needs to be more like Waller. Waller said Cena should sit back and let the stars shine. Cena lifted the mic, but Waller cut him off. Waller said that Cena couldn’t help but make it all about him. He said Cena had to get back in the ring as a ref. Waller said he knows that Cena doesn’t want to compete in the ring any more. Waller said there’s no doubt that Cena is the greatest of all time, but he isn’t the greatest right now. Waller said that Cena hasn’t been the same since Theory beat him at Wrestlemania. Cena removed his shirt and threw it to the crowd. Waller said it was Cena’s time to speak.

-Jimmy Uso’s music played and he made his entrance. Cena looked around confused as Jimmy made his way to the ring. Jimmy entered the ring and stood opposite Cena. Cena looked at Waller and said Waller set him up. Cena smirked at Jimmy. The crowd booed. Cena stepped up to Jimmy and Jimmy snatched the mic from Cena. Jimmy said that Waller had a point. Jimmy said that no one wants Cena here. He said he told Cena two weeks ago that everyone came to see him. The crowd chanted for Cena. Jimmy said the crowd loves Cena. Jimmy told Cena to embarrass him again and if he won’t, he needs to leave the ring.

-Solo Sikoa made his entrance with Paul Heyman in tow. Sikoa entered the ring and walked past Jimmy. Sikoa got in the face of Cena. Jimmy asked what Cena was going to do. Sikoa turned and grabbed Jimmy by the throat. Sikoa lifted his hand but turned and superkicked Cena. Jimmy smiled and held out his hand but Sikoa ignored him. Sikoa beat on Cena in the corner.

-Styles ran down and hit the ring. Styles went after Jimmy. Cena recovered and tossed Sikoa to the outside. Styles took Jimmy down with a kick. Cena hit Jimmy with the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Heyman yelled at Sikoa to save Jimmy. Sikoa pulled Jimmy to safety. Sikoa stared Styles and Cena down as they stood tall in the ring.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Really good closing segment that got a lot of different guys involved. I really liked that Cena was present but didn’t get to speak and everyone was able to shine while getting the rub from Cena. That was smart. Cena didn’t outshine any of them in this segment. That’s a big turnaround from what happened with Jimmy a couple of weeks ago. Waller was really good here and I thought he shined. He was able to say things that have slight truth to them while still coming off like a jerk. Waller really shines in that area of gray and that’s exactly what his character should be doing in these segments. I was hoping this would lead to a match between Waller and Cena, but I also like where this went. Styles didn’t have the O.C. with him and he needs backup. Him helping Cena makes perfect sense. Both guys are veterans who have a mutual respect and both guys need some back up. It works and could lead to an interesting match if they decide to go that route. Sikoa choked Jimmy but decided that taking out Cena was more important. It’s so hard to tell whether or not Sikoa has a plan. It’s a cool thing. Sikoa could be making things up on the fly, or he could be a conniving monster who knows exactly what he’s doing. There’s no way to know and there’s no clear signs in either direction. Sikoa ended up helping Jimmy and saving him, but he also didn’t accept the handshake.

This is the second week in a row where WWE was able to showcase a new set of stars. On last week’s post show, everyone complained that there wasn’t enough star power on the show. WWE heard you and they fixed it. I actually enjoyed last week’s show and the perceived lack of star power. WWE needs to have shows like that to create new stars. It’s a strange thing. People complain when there isn’t enough stars on the show, then they complain when WWE features the same people over and over again. I think they struck a good balance to please both crowds tonight. Even though some are a bit older, like Priest and Knight, WWE has a good crop of new stars right now. Jimmy and Jey are fresh to the singles ranks. Knight and Priest are over. Waller and Theory have a lot of potential. Sikoa is a rising star. WWE is in good hands. They may need to sprinkle some of the shows with star power to hold interest and keep the ratings, but, with some time, I don’t think they’ll have to rely on Cena and major surprises like Rock. Good show and a good step toward some new stories.)