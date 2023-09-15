VIP AUDIO 9/15 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-10-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of the Week, Sapolsky’s TV deal, Friday Smackdown, WWE going after trademark infringers, Listener Mail on TNA’s move to Spike, Mr. Kennedy (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Sept. 10, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

Gabe Sapolsky getting a television deal

Friday Night Smackdown

WWE going after trademark infringers

TNA’s Unbreakable pay-per-view with another Ring of Honor wrestler coming aboard.

The Indy Show Lineup of the Week featuring the return of the Briscoe Brothers to Philly.

A new Question of the Week on Mr. Kennedy.

Listener Mail on TNA’s move to Spike TV, counting down to the Ultimate Insiders DVD premiere party, and more.

