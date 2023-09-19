VIP AUDIO 9/19 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (9-14-2005): Latest on disappearance of Waltman, Spike TV vs. USA in new battle for viewers with TNA/UFC vs. WWE, latest on Brock Lesnar’s future (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The latest on the disappearance of Sean Waltman.

In-depth breaking news from the new Monday Night War battlefront on Oct. 3 with Spike TV and USA Network fully engaging in the war for ratings with UFC and Raw. In-depth analysis and insight into this major developing story.

How TNA is a big winner in this stepped-up battle between Spike and USA.

How WWE may have just given TNA or UFC a new weapon to use against them

The latest on Brock Lesnar and hints of him returning to the ring as soon as October 8.

