FREE PODCAST 9/19 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann talk Rock on Smackdown, Jade Cargill, Judgment Day-Bloodline, Becky on NXT, WWE ownership change, Keith Lee production glitch, more (133 min.)

The Rock’s appearance on Smackdown, social media and cable metrics, should he wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania next year instead of Cody Rhodes

Becky Lynch’s impact on NXT ratings last week

The changing dynamic with Collision, Rampage, and Dynamite including ratings and format changes

The move of Jade Cargill from AEW to WWE

The impact of the WWE ownership change with Endeavor/TKO

A preview of AEW Grand Slam

A look ahead of AEW WrestleDream

The Bloodline-Judgment Day storyline

The Bryan Danielson-Ricky Starks feud

The production issues on Collision

WWE’s NFL Title belts

And more

