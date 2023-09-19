News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/19 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Rock on Smackdown, Jade Cargill, Judgment Day-Bloodline, Becky on NXT, WWE ownership change, Keith Lee production glitch, more (110 min.)

September 19, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich react cover these topics:

  • The Rock’s appearance on Smackdown, social media and cable metrics, should he wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania next year instead of Cody Rhodes
  • Becky Lynch’s impact on NXT ratings last week
  • The changing dynamic with Collision, Rampage, and Dynamite including ratings and format changes
  • The move of Jade Cargill from AEW to WWE
  • The impact of the WWE ownership change with Endeavor/TKO
  • A preview of AEW Grand Slam
  • A look ahead of AEW WrestleDream
  • The Bloodline-Judgment Day storyline
  • The Bryan Danielson-Ricky Starks feud
  • The production issues on Collision
  • WWE’s NFL Title belts
  • And more

