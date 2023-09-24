FREE PODCAST 9/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Keller & Moynahan: Statlander vs. Baker, Grand Slam hype, Kevin Kelly evaluation, Take 22 mystery, on-site report, Danielson follow-up, more (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Patrick Moynahan from the PWTorch Dailycast’s “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” to discuss AEW Collision beginning with analysis of the bloody main event between Ricky Starks and Bryan Danielson. They also discuss the Miro-C.J. interaction, the follow-up on the Sammy Guevara turn and a six-man match scheduled, and other WrestleDream developments. They discuss various ways AEW could clean up some sloppy or illogical aspects of the show and improve upon the character development of wrestlers who get starting to get more TV time but aren’t well known as the majority of AEW viewers. They talk with callers and answer email topics, also.

