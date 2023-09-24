VIP AUDIO 9/23 – WKH – AEW Collision review: Luchasaurus vs. Christian Cage vs. Darby for TNT Title, Danielson vs. Starks in a Texas Death match, RVD & Hook team, Jay White vs. Andrade, Julia Hart wins again, more (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the September 23 episode of AEW Collision including Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks in a Texas Death match, WrestleDream mega-six-man tag announced, Luchasaurus vs. Christian Cage vs. Darby for TNT Title, Julia Hart wins again, FTR defend against The Work Horsemen, Jay White vs. Andrade, RVD & Hook team together, and more.

