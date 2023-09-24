VIP AUDIO 9/24 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (9-22-2005): Why TNA shouldn’t draw line between hardcore fans and mainstream fans, Jarrett’s role in TNA in Spike era, Raven’s reaction to losing NWA Title, Waltman update (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the September 22, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

Why TNA shouldn’t draw a line between what “hardcore fans” want and what “mainstream viewers want” (in reference to a comment made by TNA producer Dave Sahadi in an interview this week)?

An update on Jeff Jarrett’s role in the Spike-era TNA

Raven’s reaction to losing the NWA Title

Sean Waltman’s status with both TNA and WWE updated since the latest Torch Newsletter went to press

Thoughts on the Dudleys and the name change controversy

Johnny Fairplay’s pending return,

The latest on management’s attitude toward Matt Hardy’s push and popularity

Which road agent is getting tons of praise for his work

C.M. Punk’s start with WWE.

