FREE PODCAST 9/24 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago (9-25-2018): Brie knocks out Liv legit, Shield drama, Revival’s revival, Stephanie and Triple H exchanged personalities, callers, mailbag (99 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Zack Heydorn to discuss Monday Night Raw including Brie Bella knocking out Liv Morgan legit, The Revival’s revival with the unexpected best match of the night, the drama built throughout regarding Dean Ambrose’s loyalty to Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, Stephanie and Triple H changing personalities mid-show yet again, and much more. They also talked with live callers and read a bunch of emails from listeners.

