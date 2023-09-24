NJPW sets up big match for Royal Quest III event in London, England

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Will Ospreay will defend the IWGP US (UK) Hvt. Championship agaisnt NJPW World TV Champion Zack Sabre Jr. at Royal Quest III on Oct. 14 in London, England.

NJPW ran an angle to set up the match after Ospreay beat Yota Tsuji in the main event of Destruction in Kobe, Zack Sabre Jr. came down to the ring and challenged him to a match for the IWGP US (UK) Championship at Royal Quest III. Ospreay accepted and playfully unsnapped Sabre’s title from around his waist. Ospreay then tried to surprise Sabre with a Hidden Blade, but Sabre got out of the way and they came to a stalemate.