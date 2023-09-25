VIP AUDIO 9/25 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-24-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of the Week, which babyface star will TNA be built around, A.J. Styles headlining big show in UK, Matt Hardy’s future, shoot DVDs, more (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Sept. 24, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics: The big ROH and IWA shows that weekend, plus which babyface star TNA will be built around and the only reason why Vince McMahon might consider retiring in the near future. Plus the Indy Show Lineup of the Week with A.J. Styles headlining a huge show in the UK, a new Question of the Week on using time machines to fix WWE, Listener Mail on Matt Hardy’s future, proof that there are too many “shoot interview” DVDs, and more.

