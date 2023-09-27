VIP AUDIO 9/27 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (9-23-2005): Nash agreeing to terms with TNA, latest on Waltman, Dixie Carter speaks about Spike deal, Raw Exposed notes, Bound for Glory line-up, Raw’s imminent switch (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the September 23, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

A look at the announced matches for TNA Bound for Glory and the opening match on the Oct. 1 Spike TV debut of TNA Impact.

Notes on Kevin Nash agreeing to terms with more on the details of that situation.

The very latest on Sean Waltman

Whether WWE can mention USA on Raw this Monday.

What ratings expectations are for the big Oct. 1-3 weekend.

Dixie Carter talks about developing a relationship with Spike.

Raw Exposed notes.

Matt Hardy lets everyone know he’s happy personally and professionally.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO