AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (9/28): Viewership down up against Republican Presidential Debate on Fox, comparison to year-ago

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 855,000 viewers, down from 984,000 for the “Grand Slam” special episode last week. It was the lowest viewership since it drew 846,000 on Aug. 9. The prior ten-week average was 896,000. One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 990,000, which was the lowest viewership at that time since it drew 957,000 on Aug. 14.

Dynamite not only didn’t feature as strong of an advertised line-up of matches, it went up against the second Republican Presidential Candidate Debate on Fox News, which drew 6.693 million viewers and topped all shows on cable and broadcast TV.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Dynamite drew a 0.28 rating, down from a 0.36 last week. It was the lowest demo rating since drawing a 0.24 rating on June 28. Dynamite finished no. 2 overall on cable behind the Republican debate, which drew a 0.66 rating in the key demo.

