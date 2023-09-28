Tony Khan comments on Jade Cargill’s depature from AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan was asked at the WrestleDream media scrum about the depature of Jade Cargill to WWE.

Khan said, “I have only positive things to say about Jade. It’s been great having her in AEW. She is always welcome here. She’s had a great run with us and has a great career, I’m sure, in front of her… wishing her the best in the future.”

Cargill’s signing was officially announced by WWE on Sept. 26. She finished up her AEW tenure losing a rematch against TBS Champion Kris Statlander on the Sept. 15 edition of Rampage, which was taped on Sept. 13. Cargill was the TBS Champion for 508 days before losing to Statlander at Double or Nothing on May 28.