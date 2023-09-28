AEW president Tony Khan says he would “love to stay at WBD forever”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan said he would love to stay at Warner Bros. Discovery forever when asked about potentially negotiating AEW media rights with Fox with with its current deal ending in 2024.

WWE Smackdown is leaving Fox next year for USA, but Khan said he would not be interesting in pursuing a deal there when asked at the WrestleDream media scrum. “I don’t think it would be fair to talk about possible bidders or outright speculation,” said Khan. “Right now, we’re on Warner Brothers Discovery and I find that in the entertainment business, there is not a lot of loyalty at times and there should be. This is a family business, we’re not a public company.”

Khan went on to point out that he will bend over backwards to protect the jobs of the people working in AEW. Khan did not mention WWE by name when making his comments after the company made a series of cuts recently in managment and talent. “Even if I get punched in the face with circumstances, it doesn’t mean that I’m going to take it out on staff by cutting 100 staff or laying off 30 wrestlers,” said Khan. “I really care about the people here and I would do anything I can to protect the jobs and livelihood of the people that work here. That’s a family business and that’s the difference between a family business and a public company in a lot of ways. Not every family business has those principles, but we do and that’s how I was raised. I feel there is not enough loyalty in the entertainment business. Yes, it’s no secret and it is a business. We’ll be up at the end of 2024, and I would love to stay at Warner Brothers Discovery forever.”

Khan later went on to discuss his thoughts on WBD CEO David Zaslav. “Mr. Zaslav has been really kind to me and given me great opportunities and all things being equal, or even a couple cents difference, I would take a penny or two less to stay at Warner Brothers Discovery,” said Khan. “You don’t see that in media businesses very much, that kind of loyalty. I really appreciate everything they’ve done for me and continue to do.”