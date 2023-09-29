VIP AUDIO 9/28 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Any hope for AEW to improve its course? Is Darby headed toward Dynamite Kid’s sad ending? Will Smackdown become the B-show again? Who will be face of WWE after Roman? Much more (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they address the following topics from the Fix Mailbag…

Is Smackdown likely going to become the B-show again?

Who could be the Face of WWE after Roman Reigns?

Who had the final say on the USA Network deal? Ari Emanuel, Vince McMahon, Nick Khan?

Will Darby eventually beat MJF with a headlock takeover?

Couldn’t the Don Callis Family be made up a more cohesive logical threesome of wrestlers?

Why did Al Snow feed lines to the announcers during “Wrestlers” series?

Is the Holly storyline as real as the Ozarks character she is based on?

Is Darby Allin destined to become like Dynamite Kid?

Would AEW fans go along with the fan chants and singing that WWE fans engage in? Are there AEW acts that would get less of a response in WWE?

How could Bray Wyatt have been a course to return to the ring given the reports about the condition of his heart?

Should Jade Cargill debut on NXT or the main roster shows for WWE?

Why didn’t Todd mention The Beautiful People when discussing the best and worst moments in Impact Wrestling history?

Doesn’t Wade underestimate how many fans count as hardcore fans?

Doesn’t Todd downplay the value of some wrestlers who are very popular such as Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed, and the MJF & Adam Cole dynamic? Shouldn’t promoters listen to the fans, not their personal tastes?Is there any reason not to be sad about the direction AEW has taken over time?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO