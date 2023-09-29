VIP AUDIO 9/28 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Any hope for AEW to improve its course? Is Darby headed toward Dynamite Kid’s sad ending? Will Smackdown become the B-show again? Who will be face of WWE after Roman? Much more (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they address the following topics from the Fix Mailbag…
- Is Smackdown likely going to become the B-show again?
- Who could be the Face of WWE after Roman Reigns?
- Who had the final say on the USA Network deal? Ari Emanuel, Vince McMahon, Nick Khan?
- Will Darby eventually beat MJF with a headlock takeover?
- Couldn’t the Don Callis Family be made up a more cohesive logical threesome of wrestlers?
- Why did Al Snow feed lines to the announcers during “Wrestlers” series?
- Is the Holly storyline as real as the Ozarks character she is based on?
- Is Darby Allin destined to become like Dynamite Kid?
- Would AEW fans go along with the fan chants and singing that WWE fans engage in? Are there AEW acts that would get less of a response in WWE?
- How could Bray Wyatt have been a course to return to the ring given the reports about the condition of his heart?
- Should Jade Cargill debut on NXT or the main roster shows for WWE?
- Why didn’t Todd mention The Beautiful People when discussing the best and worst moments in Impact Wrestling history?
- Doesn’t Wade underestimate how many fans count as hardcore fans?
- Doesn’t Todd downplay the value of some wrestlers who are very popular such as Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed, and the MJF & Adam Cole dynamic? Shouldn’t promoters listen to the fans, not their personal tastes?Is there any reason not to be sad about the direction AEW has taken over time?
