VIP AUDIO 9/28 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Any hope for AEW to improve its course? Is Darby headed toward Dynamite Kid's sad ending? Will Smackdown become the B-show again? Who will be face of WWE after Roman? Much more (61 min.)

September 29, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they address the following topics from the Fix Mailbag…

  • Is Smackdown likely going to become the B-show again?
  • Who could be the Face of WWE after Roman Reigns?
  • Who had the final say on the USA Network deal? Ari Emanuel, Vince McMahon, Nick Khan?
  • Will Darby eventually beat MJF with a headlock takeover?
  • Couldn’t the Don Callis Family be made up a more cohesive logical threesome of wrestlers?
  • Why did Al Snow feed lines to the announcers during “Wrestlers” series?
  • Is the Holly storyline as real as the Ozarks character she is based on?
  • Is Darby Allin destined to become like Dynamite Kid?
  • Would AEW fans go along with the fan chants and singing that WWE fans engage in? Are there AEW acts that would get less of a response in WWE?
  • How could Bray Wyatt have been a course to return to the ring given the reports about the condition of his heart?
  • Should Jade Cargill debut on NXT or the main roster shows for WWE?
  • Why didn’t Todd mention The Beautiful People when discussing the best and worst moments in Impact Wrestling history?
  • Doesn’t Wade underestimate how many fans count as hardcore fans?
  • Doesn’t Todd downplay the value of some wrestlers who are very popular such as Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed, and the MJF & Adam Cole dynamic? Shouldn’t promoters listen to the fans, not their personal tastes?Is there any reason not to be sad about the direction AEW has taken over time?

