Jade Cargill says Cody Rhodes was one of the reasons she decided to sign with WWE, talks about potential match against Bianca Belair

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced via press release this week that it has signed former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill to a multi-year contract. They stated that she began training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. this week.

Cargill told ESPN that Cody Rhodes was among the reasons she decided sign with WWE when renewing with AEW was still an option.

She was close with Cody during the time they were both in AEW. Cody has been treated very well by WWE since being signed after his AEW contract expired.

“When I first came in, he was one of the first people who sat me down and was honest about this entire industry, and I appreciated that,” she said. “One thing I’m not going to do is let him down. I’m going to come in here and do the work and show him why I’m a great pick.”

Cargill touted WWE’s management team and the Performance Center, too.

She also told ESPN that WWE has the top women wrestlers in the world. She said every match in WWE is a dream match because she’s never wrestled them before. “I’m just here to create magic moments,” she said. Regarding a potential match against Bianca Belair, she said that’s a WrestleMania main event that people would show up for.

She said he has “that It Factor.” She said people can say that’s vain, “but there’s nothing wrong with knowing yourself and what you bring to the table… I can’t help that… But I’m going to work hard.”

RECOMMENDED NEXT: Tony Khan comments on Jade Cargill’s depature from AEW

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Becky Lynch on facing Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy, sharing the ring with The Rock, her “shameful” debut