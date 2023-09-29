WWE announces next NXT premium live event date, name, and location, plus new deal with Japanese broadcast channel for Raw, Smackdown, PLEs

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

-WWE has announced that the next NXT PLE special on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network elsewhere will take place Dec. 9 in Bridgeport, Conn. at Total Mortgage Arena. The press release notes it’s the fifth state NXT will tour in this year. Ticket sales info from the press release.

Tickets for NXT Deadline go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. ET via www.ticketmaster.com. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities will be available beginning Wednesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. ET. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/nxtdeadline-presale.

No matches are announced yet, but the press release is advertising the following: NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton, Ilja Dragunov, Roxanne Perez, NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Bron Breakker.

NXT’s No Mercy event takes place tomorrow night on Peacock head-to-head with AEW Collision on TNT.

WWE announced this week that Abema will become the home of WWE in Japan with free-to-air broadcast for the first time beginning in October. Also, Abema will offer Wrestlemania, Summerslam, and Fastlane live in Japan, also. All past edition of WrestleMania will be available on Abema Video starting Oct. 1.

The Raw and Smackdown broadcasts will include Japanese commentary. Details from the press release:

Raw and SmackDown will both broadcast free-to-air in Japan every week with Japanese commentary immediately following first broadcast in the U.S., for the first time ever. Starting with Raw on Tuesday, Oct. 3 (and every Tuesday night at 8pm local time) and SmackDown on Saturday, October 7 (and every Saturday night at 8 p.m. local time), both weekly shows will also be available to watch on-demand. The new agreement will also see NXT available to watch on-demand in Japan via Abema Video.

Abema includes about 25 channels being broadcast 24 hours a day, every day including news shows, original dramas, animation, sports, films, live stage performances, and more. Programs can be watched on PCs, tablets, and TVs. There is a premium tier for 960 yen per month with additional content.

