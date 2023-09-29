WWE Ultimate Warrior Bigheads now available for pre-order from FOCO

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ultimate Warrior will be featured in a pair of new Bigheads from FOCO that are now available for pre-order.

There will be a regular and collector version of the Warrior Bighead. They both feature him in an action pose pointing towards the sky. The bigheads are a nod to Ultimate Warriors appearance at WrestleMania 12, as the outfit he wears recreates a lot of the details from the outfit he wore for the event.

The outfit features Warrior wearing a long blue jacket and his signature face paint. He is also wearing leg and arm bands to match his red boots. He is featured standing on top of a thematic Ultimate Warrior base with his name displayed in front and his logo on the bottom.

The regular version is limited to 223 units and retails for $65. The variant version features Warrior on a gold base, is limited to 72 units, and retails for $75. Both Warrior Bobbleheads stand close to 10 inches tall.