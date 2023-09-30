FREE PODCAST 9/30 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 Yrs Ago): Al Snow talks about how young wrestlers today are different than past generations, OVW, Impact, Prichard, more (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (9-28-2018) features veteran wrestler Al Snow who has worked just about everywhere including most recently behind the scenes and on TV for Impact Wrestling. He talks about the ups and downs of Impact in recent years and Bruce Prichard’s influence on the company. He also discusses purchasing OVW and what his plans are for that promotion. Also, how are young wrestlers entering the business different today than when he started. And more.

