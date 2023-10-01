News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/1 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago (10-2-2018): Taker, Bald HBK, Sonic Booing, Rousey-Riott, Dean-Shield, live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (117 min.)

October 1, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Matt Koon to discuss Monday Night Raw including Undertaker, a Bald HBK, Sonic Booing, Ronda Rousey-Ruby Riott, Dean Ambrose-Shield tension all with live callers, on-site correspondents, and mailbag topics.

