VIP AUDIO 10/1 – AEW WrestleDream PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Krol: Danielson vs. ZSJ, Copeland debuts, Darby challenges Christian, FTR vs. Aussie Open, more (77 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering the AEW WrestleDream PPV event, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch contributor Eric Krol. They review the show starting with the main event featuring the Nick Wayne turn and the AEW debut of Adam Copeland. Then they march through the show chronologically starting with the pre-show matches. Was Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. five stars? Is MJF going too far into clown show territory to ever record as a serious act again? Did FTR and Aussie Open get screwed over because of how long the show was and how fatigued the crowd was as a result?

