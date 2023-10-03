AEW Collision Ratings Report (9/30): All-time low for series in viewership and demo rating, other key metrics down

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Saturday night’s AEW Collision drew an average of 327,000 viewers, an all-time low for the series. It went up against NXT No Mercy on Peacock. The previous low was 345,000 on Sept. 2 up against WWE Payback on Peacock.

The overall average viewership for the series is 529,938 viewers after 16 weeks. The last eight weeks have averaged 460,875.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.08 rating, down from 0.18 the prior week. It’s the lowest demo rating for the series. The previous low was 0.11 on Sept. 2.

The male 18-49 demo drew a 0.09, down from 0.27. The male 18-34 demo drew 0.08, down from 0.20.

The show lacked a marquee main event. It advertised ahead of time these matches:

Andrade El Idolo vs. Juice Robinson

Ricky Starks & Big Bill & Aussie Open vs. FTR & Wheeler Yuta & Bryan Danielson

Best Friends vs. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett

