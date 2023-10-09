FREE PODCAST 10/8 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago (10-9-2018): Analysis of all the turns, on-site reports from Raw and Australia’s Super Showdown, live callers, Crown Jewel talk, more (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Five years ago this week (10-9-18), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Jason Australia to talk about all the turns plus Super Show-down fallout, Crown Jewel and Evolution developments, all with live callers, on-site correspondents, and mailbag topics. Plus some Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 talk, Saudi Arabia controversy and how fans are reacting, and Jason’s on-site perspective from attending Super Show-down in Melbourne, Australia over the weekend.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply