FREE PODCAST 10/8 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago (10-9-2018): Analysis of all the turns, on-site reports from Raw and Australia’s Super Showdown, live callers, Crown Jewel talk, more (127 min.)

October 9, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: Five years ago this week (10-9-18), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Jason Australia to talk about all the turns plus Super Show-down fallout, Crown Jewel and Evolution developments, all with live callers, on-site correspondents, and mailbag topics. Plus some Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 talk, Saudi Arabia controversy and how fans are reacting, and Jason’s on-site perspective from attending Super Show-down in Melbourne, Australia over the weekend.

