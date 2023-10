WWE RAW PREVIEW (10/9): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, October 9, 2023

Where: Omaha, Neb. at CHI Health Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,916 tickets were sold so far; arena set up for 9,328.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches

Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox – NXT Women’s Championship

Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar – Viking Rules Match

