VIP AUDIO 10/9 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Jade Cargill’s debut, favorite wrestling books, the future of FTR, more (77 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio return for the Everything Mailbag. This week’s topics include:
- Jade Cargill’s ceiling and Bianca’s role as face of the WWE women’s division for TKO
- Favorite wrestling books of Josh and Rich
- Would Hulk Hogan and/or Kevin Nash consider roles with WWE either in back or on TV with their new deals?
- What is the future of FTR?
- Which of CM Punk or Adam Cole have been the biggest “bust” in terms of availability, backstage stuff notwithstanding?
- John Cena’s GOAT status and how much a 17th title would mean either way
- “Dream” NXT/Raw/Smackdown matches for Cena
- Does AEW have more of a WWE feel with storylines as of late?
Blink 182 Song referenced in the show can be found HERE.
