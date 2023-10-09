VIP AUDIO 10/9 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Jade Cargill’s debut, favorite wrestling books, the future of FTR, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio return for the Everything Mailbag. This week’s topics include:

Jade Cargill’s ceiling and Bianca’s role as face of the WWE women’s division for TKO

Favorite wrestling books of Josh and Rich

Would Hulk Hogan and/or Kevin Nash consider roles with WWE either in back or on TV with their new deals?

What is the future of FTR?

Which of CM Punk or Adam Cole have been the biggest “bust” in terms of availability, backstage stuff notwithstanding?

John Cena’s GOAT status and how much a 17th title would mean either way

“Dream” NXT/Raw/Smackdown matches for Cena

Does AEW have more of a WWE feel with storylines as of late?

Blink 182 Song referenced in the show can be found HERE.

