VIP AUDIO 10/9 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Jade Cargill’s debut, favorite wrestling books, the future of FTR, more (77 min.)

October 9, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio return for the Everything Mailbag. This week’s topics include:

  • Jade Cargill’s ceiling and Bianca’s role as face of the WWE women’s division for TKO
  • Favorite wrestling books of Josh and Rich
  • Would Hulk Hogan and/or Kevin Nash consider roles with WWE either in back or on TV with their new deals?
  • What is the future of FTR?
  • Which of CM Punk or Adam Cole have been the biggest “bust” in terms of availability, backstage stuff notwithstanding?
  • John Cena’s GOAT status and how much a 17th title would mean either way
  • “Dream” NXT/Raw/Smackdown matches for Cena
  • Does AEW have more of a WWE feel with storylines as of late?

