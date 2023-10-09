News Ticker

WWE touts several records in attendance and revenue for Fastlane on Saturday

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

October 9, 2023

WWE again is touting recording viewership and revenue for their Fastlane event on Saturdya night. In a press release issued to PWTorch.com today, they touted the following:

  • It was the most-watched and highest-grossing Fastlane in company history.
  • It set new Fastlane records for viewership, gate, and sponsorship.
  • Viewership for Fastlane was up 71 percent versus the previous record set in 2021.
  • The sold-out show marked the largest gate ever for any Fastlane, up more than 31 percent versus the previous record set in Cleveland in 2016.
  • It was the highest-grossing WWE event ever held in Indianapolis.
  • Fastlane sponsorship revenue was up 60 percent versus the previous record set in 2021.

