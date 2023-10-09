WWE touts several records in attendance and revenue for Fastlane on Saturday

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWE again is touting recording viewership and revenue for their Fastlane event on Saturdya night. In a press release issued to PWTorch.com today, they touted the following:
- It was the most-watched and highest-grossing Fastlane in company history.
- It set new Fastlane records for viewership, gate, and sponsorship.
- Viewership for Fastlane was up 71 percent versus the previous record set in 2021.
- The sold-out show marked the largest gate ever for any Fastlane, up more than 31 percent versus the previous record set in Cleveland in 2016.
- It was the highest-grossing WWE event ever held in Indianapolis.
- Fastlane sponsorship revenue was up 60 percent versus the previous record set in 2021.
