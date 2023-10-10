AEW Collision Ratings Report (10/7): Copeland appears to help show fare better against Fastlane than No Mercy, new 7-day totals including RVD impact

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Saturday night’s (10/7) episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 353,000 viewers, up from 327,000 viewers the prior week. It was the third-lowest viewership for the show so far.

Saturday’s episode went up against WWE Fastlane. The previous Saturday’s episode went up against NXT No Mercy. Saturday’s episode featured a statement from Adam Copeland (formerly Edge), so his inclusion could have been the key to the difference in viewership in the latest two episodes. Other factors can play into viewership including college football games that night.

In the key 18-49 demo, Collision drew 0.11, up from 0.08 last week, but below the prior three weeks which drew 0.18, 0.15, and 0.15. It was tied for the second-lowest demo rating for the show so far.

Saturday’s episode advertised matches were FTR vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill, Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle Fletcher, and “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan.

7-Day Viewership Update

PWTorch has learned from a TV industry source some updated 7-day viewership totals for Collision.

-The Sept. 23 episode drew 562,000 live and same-night viewers. After seven days, it gained 162,000 viewers to 724,000 overall. That’s the largest 7-day viewership total since July 29 for the MJF & Adam Cole vs. FTR match. It was the third-highest viewership growth for the show (9/2 grew 169,000 viewers; 7/1 grew by 165,000 viewers) and the biggest on a non-holiday weekend. That episode featured Rob Van Dam in a match, so that may have been what drew more delayed viewership than usual.

Latest 7-day increase viewership totals:

9/23: 162,000

9/16: 117,000

9/9: 92,000

9/2: 169,000

8/26: 68,000

8/19: 115,000

8/12: 124,000

8/5: 151,000

