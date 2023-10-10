WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (10/6): Typical viewership and demo rating, 2023 average, past year comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown (10/6) drew an average of 2.319 million viewers, in line with the 2.303 million the prior week. The previous 13 weeks averaged 2.341 million viewers, so this was a typical viewership level.

Smackdown has averaged 2.306 million viewers so far this year through 40 weeks.

One year ago, Smackdown drew 2.243 million. Two years ago, Smackdown drew 2.252 million. Three years ago Smackdown drew 2.155 million viewers. Two years ago it averaged 2.410 million through 40 weeks.

The key 18-49 demo drew a 0.64 rating, up from 0.60 the prior week. The previous 13 weeks averaged 0.64.

One year ago it drew a 0.54 rating. Two years ago it drew a 0.62 rating.

The overall cable rating was 1.37, up from 1.32 prior week. The previous 13 weeks averaged 1.32.

