AEW Rampage Ratings Report (10/6): Total viewership and key demos, 13 week average

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage (10/6) drew an average of 365,000 viewers, in line with 363,000 viewers the prior week. The previous 13 weeks averaged 372,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demographic, it drew a 0.12 rating, down from 0.14 the prior week and 0.13. The previous 13 weeks averaged 0.12.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW Dynamite Rating Report (10/4): Viewership lowest of the year and below NXT night before, demo rating lowest since June but one of cable’s highest

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW Rampage results (10/6): Murphy’s review of Johnny TV vs. Komander vs. Lince Dorado vs. Penta for a shot at the ROH Title, Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir, eight-man tag

PWTORCH RATINGS DIRECTORY:

FREE WEBSITE LINK

VIP MEMBERS LINK (ad-free website)