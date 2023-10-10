FREE PODCAST 10/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Maitland: Fastlane fallout, KO forgives Jey, Crown Jewel challenge, Becky vs. Tegan, Cody & Jey defend, live callers, emails (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Chris Maitland from PWTorch. The show begins with Wade and Chris discussing the main event tag team title match from various angles. Then they talk with callers and read emails on a variety of other topics from a newsworthy show including Fastlane follow-up, a Crown Jewel challenge, and a robust line-up set up for next week’s Raw including Gunther vs. Bronson Reed.
