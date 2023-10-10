WWE Raw Ratings (10/9): Five straight weeks of sub-1.0 cable ratings, viewership, key demo rating, prior comparisons and context

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Monday Night Raw last night (10/9) on USA Network drew an average of 1.557 million viewers, up from 1.511 million viewers last week. The current 13 week average is 1.636 million viewers.

One year ago this week, it drew 1.824 million viewers. Two years ago this week, Raw drew 1.582 million viewers.

The 13-week average one year ago was 1.877 million. Two years ago, the 13 week average was 1.817 million.

The 2023 average viewership through 41 weeks is 1.761 million. Last year through 41 weeks, the average was 1.387 million.

The key 18-49 demo rating last night was 0.43, compared to 0.48 last week and 0.43 two weeks ago. The 13 week average is 0.50.

One year ago, the demo rating was 0.55. The 13-week average one year ago was 0.51. Two years ago, the 13 week average was 0.51.

Raw has drawn under 1.00 overall cable rating each of the last five weeks (0.92 this week and an average 0.93 the last five weeks). It had only drawn under a 1.00 twice in history before this five week stretch. The only previous time Raw drew under 1.00 on a non-holiday was Feb. 7, 2022.

