FREE PODCAST 10/12 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 Yrs Ago): Austin Aries talks about Johnny Impact controversy on Twitter, when does a promo get too personal, what makes a match good, his time in WWE and NXT, more (78 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (10-11-2018), veteran wrestler and current Impact World Hvt. Champion Austin Aries talks about Johnny Impact controversy on Twitter, when does a promo get too personal, guarding his vegan catering section, what makes a match good, his time in WWE and NXT, and more.
