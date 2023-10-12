VIP AUDIO 10/12 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Hogan-Bret-Yokozuna-Luger, Tammy Sytch, MJF’s direction, Copeland, Nash on Knight, Ken Shamrock, Roman’s time off, Juice’s roll of coins, Copeland’s impact, more (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.
- What were the metrics that led to the timing of the Hulk Hogan-Bret Hart-Yokozuna-Lex Luger shifts in 1993?
- Is Adam Copeland being this hard already showing signs of failing and making AEW look bad pushing a WWE “castoff” as their top star?
- What kind of career in pro wrestling could Ken Shamrock have had if he had gone all-in on pro wrestling? Could he have had a Kurt Angle or Brock Lesnar type of legacy?
- Will or should Tammy Sytch ever get out of prison? Why was her boyfriend’s bond non-refundable?
- Do you think WWE would have let Adam Copeland use the name “Edge” if he asked?
- What’s the deal with Kevin Nash’s latest comments about L.A. Knight?
- Is WrestleDream the first AEW event where Jon Moxley hasn’t bled?
- Is it time for MJF to stop recreating past non-main event storylines and focus on being the Steve Austin for AEW of 2023?
- Re-book the WWF from Summerslam ’97 through WrestleMania 2000.
- Assembling a potential – but unlikely – loaded potential UFC 300 line-up.
- Are there examples of a World Champion being cold and a wrestling promotion being hot? Should blame largely go on the World Champion if business is down?
- Are AEW storylines getting more and more obscure and dependent on specialized knowledge?
- Could NXT be as good as the Black & Gold era again?
- Has AEW, in five years, helped wrestler pay and wrestler schedules compared to if they hadn’t existed?
- Would a ladder ranking system work for all of AEW’s titles to explain who qualifies to challenge for each?
- Doesn’t reality being a central part of the presentation of pro wrestling have inherently superior value to creating a fictional world?
- With the war currently being waged in Israel, do you see any scenarios in which WWE’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia would be negatively affected, postponed, or even cancelled?
- Is the reference to Bullet Club on commentary during Fastlane a sign of a softening of Vince McMahon’s rules about references to pro wrestling outside of WWE?
- Should AEW bring back a ranking system perhaps augmented to have a 1-100 like video games or a gambling style poker chip system?
- Reaction to a five-point proposal to get AEW’s booking on track.
- Did the MJF-Adam Cole storyline start off well and taken a turn for the worse? And is MJF less The Rock and more Shawn Michaels as a centerpiece lead babyface champion act at this point? How should MJF steer his babyface character to better territory?
- Thoughts on the future of Bellator and USADA testing?
- Details on spoilers and how to handle them journalistically?
- Thoughts on the transition from tag team wrestling to singles for Booker T, Scott Steiner, Barry Windham, and Bully Ray.
- Are even long-time supporters of Roman Reigns’s light schedule and lack of regular defenses going to soften their stance he should hang onto the title? Can a case be made that L.A. Knight should be that person?
- Can WWE force Creative Team Writers to sign NDAs? Are they already? Will they hold up?
- Why are so many AEW fans blindly defending bad decisions and flaws in the product?
- Will Bullet Club Gold have to live with being seen as anti-semites after Wednesday? Why haven’t WBD or AEW apologized?
