VIP AUDIO 10/12 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Hogan-Bret-Yokozuna-Luger, Tammy Sytch, MJF’s direction, Copeland, Nash on Knight, Ken Shamrock, Roman’s time off, Juice’s roll of coins, Copeland’s impact, more (141 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

What were the metrics that led to the timing of the Hulk Hogan-Bret Hart-Yokozuna-Lex Luger shifts in 1993?

Is Adam Copeland being this hard already showing signs of failing and making AEW look bad pushing a WWE “castoff” as their top star?

What kind of career in pro wrestling could Ken Shamrock have had if he had gone all-in on pro wrestling? Could he have had a Kurt Angle or Brock Lesnar type of legacy?

Will or should Tammy Sytch ever get out of prison? Why was her boyfriend’s bond non-refundable?

Do you think WWE would have let Adam Copeland use the name “Edge” if he asked?

What’s the deal with Kevin Nash’s latest comments about L.A. Knight?

Is WrestleDream the first AEW event where Jon Moxley hasn’t bled?

Is it time for MJF to stop recreating past non-main event storylines and focus on being the Steve Austin for AEW of 2023?

Re-book the WWF from Summerslam ’97 through WrestleMania 2000.

Assembling a potential – but unlikely – loaded potential UFC 300 line-up.

Are there examples of a World Champion being cold and a wrestling promotion being hot? Should blame largely go on the World Champion if business is down?

Are AEW storylines getting more and more obscure and dependent on specialized knowledge?

Could NXT be as good as the Black & Gold era again?

Has AEW, in five years, helped wrestler pay and wrestler schedules compared to if they hadn’t existed?

Would a ladder ranking system work for all of AEW’s titles to explain who qualifies to challenge for each?

Doesn’t reality being a central part of the presentation of pro wrestling have inherently superior value to creating a fictional world?

With the war currently being waged in Israel, do you see any scenarios in which WWE’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia would be negatively affected, postponed, or even cancelled?

Is the reference to Bullet Club on commentary during Fastlane a sign of a softening of Vince McMahon’s rules about references to pro wrestling outside of WWE?

Should AEW bring back a ranking system perhaps augmented to have a 1-100 like video games or a gambling style poker chip system?

Reaction to a five-point proposal to get AEW’s booking on track.

Did the MJF-Adam Cole storyline start off well and taken a turn for the worse? And is MJF less The Rock and more Shawn Michaels as a centerpiece lead babyface champion act at this point? How should MJF steer his babyface character to better territory?

Thoughts on the future of Bellator and USADA testing?

Details on spoilers and how to handle them journalistically?

Thoughts on the transition from tag team wrestling to singles for Booker T, Scott Steiner, Barry Windham, and Bully Ray.

Are even long-time supporters of Roman Reigns’s light schedule and lack of regular defenses going to soften their stance he should hang onto the title? Can a case be made that L.A. Knight should be that person?

Can WWE force Creative Team Writers to sign NDAs? Are they already? Will they hold up?

Why are so many AEW fans blindly defending bad decisions and flaws in the product?

Will Bullet Club Gold have to live with being seen as anti-semites after Wednesday? Why haven’t WBD or AEW apologized?

