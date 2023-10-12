News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/12 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Vince out of power, WWE says no to Punk, Khan reacts to ratings loss, Juice-MJF, Conor McGregor, TV reviews, more (135 min.)

October 12, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • Reaction to the ratings for NXT and Dynamite on Tuesday
  • Thoughts on Tony Khan’s comments about holding Undertaker and John Cena to under 1 million viewers for the first time ever
  • A full review of the NXT program with guests such as John Cena, Cody Rhodes, L.A. Knight, Undertaker, and Paul Heyman.
  • A full review of AEW Dynamite including the controversial comment by Juice Robinson aimed at MJF plus the in-ring debut of Adam Copeland in AEW.
  • Review of AEW Collision and AEW Rampage
  • Reaction to news that Vince McMahon has been ousted from a position of creative power
  • Reaction to C.M. Punk being told by WWE that they aren’t interested in him at this time
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw
  • Review of New Japan Destruction
  • Conor McGregor and USADA
  • Review of UFC Fight Night last Saturday and a preview of this Saturday’s event

