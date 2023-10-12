VIP AUDIO 10/12 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Vince out of power, WWE says no to Punk, Khan reacts to ratings loss, Juice-MJF, Conor McGregor, TV reviews, more (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- Reaction to the ratings for NXT and Dynamite on Tuesday
- Thoughts on Tony Khan’s comments about holding Undertaker and John Cena to under 1 million viewers for the first time ever
- A full review of the NXT program with guests such as John Cena, Cody Rhodes, L.A. Knight, Undertaker, and Paul Heyman.
- A full review of AEW Dynamite including the controversial comment by Juice Robinson aimed at MJF plus the in-ring debut of Adam Copeland in AEW.
- Review of AEW Collision and AEW Rampage
- Reaction to news that Vince McMahon has been ousted from a position of creative power
- Reaction to C.M. Punk being told by WWE that they aren’t interested in him at this time
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw
- Review of New Japan Destruction
- Conor McGregor and USADA
- Review of UFC Fight Night last Saturday and a preview of this Saturday’s event
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply