VIP AUDIO 10/12 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Vince out of power, WWE says no to Punk, Khan reacts to ratings loss, Juice-MJF, Conor McGregor, TV reviews, more (135 min.)

Reaction to the ratings for NXT and Dynamite on Tuesday

Thoughts on Tony Khan’s comments about holding Undertaker and John Cena to under 1 million viewers for the first time ever

A full review of the NXT program with guests such as John Cena, Cody Rhodes, L.A. Knight, Undertaker, and Paul Heyman.

A full review of AEW Dynamite including the controversial comment by Juice Robinson aimed at MJF plus the in-ring debut of Adam Copeland in AEW.

Review of AEW Collision and AEW Rampage

Reaction to news that Vince McMahon has been ousted from a position of creative power

Reaction to C.M. Punk being told by WWE that they aren’t interested in him at this time

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw

Review of New Japan Destruction

Conor McGregor and USADA

Review of UFC Fight Night last Saturday and a preview of this Saturday’s event

