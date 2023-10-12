FREE PODCAST 10/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Wrestling Revolver’s Women’s Grand Prix with Billie Starkz, Trish Adora, Marina Shafir, more (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland give a live report from Wrestling Revolver’s Women’s Grand Prix, with a one-night, eight-woman tournament featuring Billie Starkz, Trish Adora, Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir, and more. They cover all the matches, go into detail about what they liked about the booking of the tournament, ways it could be improved, and so much more. Revolver week continues for VIP listeners as Chris and Justin cover two matches from the Revolver Redemption show – Noah’s Kaito Kiyomiya making a rare U.S. appearance against J.T. Dunn and the always impressive Moose vs. Fulton.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO