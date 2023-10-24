FREE PODCAST 10/24 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago (10-23-2018): Reigns leukemia announcement, timing of Ambrose’s turn on Seth, DX promo, on-site correspondent, mailbag (162 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Travis Bryant from the PWTorch East Coast Cast discussing with live callers Roman Reigns’s leukemia announcement, the timing of Dean Ambrose’s heel turn, final Evolution hype, Braun Strowman-Drew McMahon angle, and more. This is part one of two with the on-site correspondent and mailbag segment.

