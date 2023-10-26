FREE PODCAST 10/26 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 Yrs Ago): Ex-WWE Creative Team member Jason Allen talks Reigns backstage personality and reacts to leukemia announcement, upside of Ricochet, Rousey-Nikki, Crown Jewel controversy (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (10-26-2018) features ex-WWE Creative Team member Jason Allen previewing Evolution, reaction to Saudi Arabia news, thoughts on Roman Reigns leukemia announcement and how that affects the Raw babyface roster, and more. Then in the Mailbag section, they discuss the prospects of Undisputed Era getting involved with DX, the upside of Ricochet compared to Velveteeen Dream on the main roster, could Brock Lesnar beat Braun Strowman to set up a Seth Rollins WWE Title win, any chance Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch closes out Evolution, examining Roman Reigns’s fan reaction compared to backstage personality, might WWE have women tone down action to protect Rousey-Nikki Bella and is that done in other circumstances, plus Smackdown 1000 video package choices.

