WWE Raw Ratings Report (10/23): Viewership, rating, key demo, plus comparisons to averages this year vs. last year

This Monday’s (10/23) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 1.476 million viewers, just below 1.483 million last week, but the lowest since 1.547 million on Sept. 26.

Hourly viewership:

1st hour: 1.567 million

2nd hour: 1.514 million

3rd hour: 1.347 million

The average viewership this year is 1.748 million. The average through this week last year was 1.777 million.

The overall cable rating was 0.97, below 1.00 for the second straight week. It dropped below 1.00 three weeks in a row the last three weeks of September. It is the fifth cable rating under 1.00 in the last seven weeks after not dipping below 1.00 at any other time this year and only once on a non-holiday last year and never once before that.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.49 rating, up from 0.45 and 0.43 the previous two weeks. The average this year is 0.53. Last year the average was 0.48, so Raw is up in the key demo this year compared to last year.

Raw featured a Logan Paul appearance, a Becky Lynch NXT Title defense, Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre, and Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest.

Raw went up against a competitive NFL Monday Night Football game between the 5-1 San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings.

