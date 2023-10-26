VIP AUDIO 10/26 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-25-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of the Week on Vince’s proctology exam, Roddy Piper, Dusty, Bob Orton, Rhino (35 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Oct. 25, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics: The Hot Five Stories of the Week including Rhyno winning the NWA World Title, Roddy Piper headlining Smackdown on this Friday, this Saturday’s ROH show in Connecticut, and the Vince McMahon proctology skit from Raw. Plus the Indy Show Lineup of the Week with Dusty Rhodes battling Bob Orton, news on which fired WWE wrestler will be next, Listener Mail on Pat’s radio background, a new Question of the Week on TNA’s primetime special, and the debut of “McNeill Sings the Hits.”

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts.

