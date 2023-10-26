AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (10/25): Viewership below NXT night before, key demo rating ties lowest of the year, comparison to NBA, yearly averages so far

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (10/25) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 774,000 viewers, down from last week’s 901,000 and above the previous week’s 609,000. The average the last 10 weeks is 844,000. The average so far this year is 872,000.

The NXT “Halloween Havoc” episode on USA Network the night before outdrew Dynamite with 787,000 viewers, although Dynamite outdrew it in the demo rating by a 0.24 to 0.21 margin.

In the 18-49 demo, AEW Dynamite’s 0.24 rating this week is down from 0.31 last week and tied the lowest of the year. The lowest demo rating in 2022 was 0.26.

Dynamite went up against many NBA games on regional cable and a national game on ESPN, which drew 1.372 million viewers and a 1.04 demo rating. It was the top rated show on cable other than three ESPN programs.

Dynamite featured MJF vs. Juice Robinson, Rob Van Dam in a tag match, Tony Khan’s gift for Sting, an appearance by Kazuchika Okada, and the Young Bucks & “Hangman” Page defending the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles.

