IMPACT WRESTLING TV RESULTS (10/26): Lilly’s report on the fallout from Bound for Glory

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

OCTOBER 26, 2023

CHICAGO, IL AT CICERO STADIUM

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Highlight video of Bound for Glory.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt stood in front of the Bound for Glory set and introduced a “special” edition of the show, noting they would recap BFG tonight. They discussed the TNA rebranding and said they would show Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander in its entirety later. They pitched to a clip of Will Ospreay vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

(Note: A full report of Bound for Glory can be found here.)

(1) WILL OSPREAY vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY

The match was joined in progress and went through two commercial breaks. Ospreay won after a Hidden Blade and a Stormbreaker.

WINNER: Will Ospreay

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt discussed the match and pitched to Call Your Shot Gauntlet match.

(2) CALL YOUR SHOT GAUNTLET MATCH

Eddie Edwards and Jake Something started the match. The match wasn’t shown in its entirety. Jordynne Grace pinned Bully Ray to get the win.

WINNER: Jordynne Grace

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt talked about the Knockouts division, then pitched to clips of the Hall of Fame inductions of Traci Brooks, Don West, and Mike Tenay from Countdown to Bound for Glory. Hannifan thanked Tenay for passing the torch. He said the Rascalz vs. ABC was next. [c]

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt plugged the upcoming Turning Point show and the release of the Bound for Glory DVD before pitching to the next match.

(3) THE RAZCALZ vs. ABC

About five minutes of this match was shown. After Zachary Wentz accidentally sprayed paint in the eyes of Trey Miguel, Chris Bey gave Wentz a cutter and Ace Austin gave Wentz the Fold and got the pin to win the titles.

WINNERS: ABC to become the new Impact Wrestling Tag Team champions.

-ABC cut a post-match promo and talked about their win. Ace said it was inevitable before they got the belts back. Bey said they earned this opportunity and it was time to celebrate.

-Hannifan tried to get Rehwoldt to give him a “too sweet” gesture. Rehwoldt laughed him off. They pitched to the next match.

(4) CHRIS SABIN vs. KENTA

This match was joined in progress. Only a few minutes were shown. Sabin got the pin to retain the X Division title.

WINNER: Chris Sabin

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt said we would re-live some of the Knockouts title match next. [c]

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt pitched to the Trinity vs. Mickie James Knockouts Title match.

(5) TRINITY vs. MICKIE JAMES

The match was joined in progress. Only a few minutes were shown. Mickie tapped to the Star Struck.

WINNER: Trinity to retain the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt questioned what’s left for Mickie James. Trinity cut a post-match promo. She said she felt relieved but excited. She called Mickie one of the greatest of all-time. Trinity said that felt like she finally earned the title because of beating Mickie, who had never lost the title.

Rehwoldt said that Trinity would face Deonna Purrazzo at Turning Point in the UK. Hannifan said the main event was next and would be shown in its entirety. [c]

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt talked about the main event and called it “one for the ages.”

(6) ALEX SHELLEY vs. JOSH ALEXANDER

As billed, the match was shown in its entirety. Shelley won with Shell Shock.

WINNER: Alex Shelley to retain the Impact Wrestling World Title.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt raved about the match, then pitched to the video that announced the TNA rebranding. Scott D’Amore’s speech from the end of BFG concluded the show.

Darrin Lilly is a Pro Wrestling Torch contributor who writes the weekly Impact Wrestling TV results and co-hosts the Impact Wrestling podcast for the site with John Laslo. You can find him on Instagram and Threads at dklstl or on You Tube at Darrin’s Wrestling World, including a new video recapping his attendance at a recent WWE Smackdown taping.