FREE PODCAST 10/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland interview Cody James, review NWA Powerr, preview Samhain, more (109 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland interview NWA’s Cody James about his upcoming Devil’s Last Dance Ultimate Hardcore War match at the NWA Samhain PPV, the challenges of being “The Barker” in the promo-centric NWA promotion, how he got his late start in wrestling, goals and accomplishments, and more. They also review the latest episode of NWA Powerrr, with a heavy emphasis on Blunt Force Trauma’s feud with Trevor Murdoch and Mike Knox, and address what they liked and didn’t like on the show. For VIP listeners, NWA week continues as Mike and Justin review friend-of-show Mims’s TV title challenge against Zicky Dice, as well as a match from Defy Wrestling where Masato Tanaka faced Bryan Keith.

