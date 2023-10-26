FREE PODCAST 10/26 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Awkward continued hype for Crown Jewel including Shane McMahon’s mysterious segment, Rey-Miz highlights episode, live callers and mailbag (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Five years ago this week (10-24-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Mike McMahon from PWTorch to discuss Raw on the post-show including the disappointing final hype for Evolution, the awkward continued vague hype for Crown Jewel and the World Cup including Shane McMahon’s mysterious segment, C.M. Punk chants, a standout Miz vs. Rey Mysterio match, Roman Reigns tone deaf video recap, and more with live callers and mailbag.

