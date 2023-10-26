VIP AUDIO 10/26 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): The return of TNA as a name, Bound for Glory, Smackdown, Dynamite, Raw, Collision, Battle of the Belts, UFC 294 (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In part one of this week's episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

A review of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw

A review of the last two episodes of NXT and thoughts on the viewership and ratings

A review of last week’s Dynamite, plus Rampage, Collision, Battle of the Belts, and last night’s Dynamite with reaction to the viewership and ratings

Reaction to the return of the TNA name

A review of Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory PPV

A review of UFC 294

