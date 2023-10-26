News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/26 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): The return of TNA as a name, Bound for Glory, Smackdown, Dynamite, Raw, Collision, Battle of the Belts, UFC 294 (139 min.)

October 26, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • A review of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw
  • A review of the last two episodes of NXT and thoughts on the viewership and ratings
  • A review of last week’s Dynamite, plus Rampage, Collision, Battle of the Belts, and last night’s Dynamite with reaction to the viewership and ratings
  • Reaction to the return of the TNA name
  • A review of Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory PPV
  • A review of UFC 294

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022