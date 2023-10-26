VIP AUDIO 10/26 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): The return of TNA as a name, Bound for Glory, Smackdown, Dynamite, Raw, Collision, Battle of the Belts, UFC 294 (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- A review of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw
- A review of the last two episodes of NXT and thoughts on the viewership and ratings
- A review of last week’s Dynamite, plus Rampage, Collision, Battle of the Belts, and last night’s Dynamite with reaction to the viewership and ratings
- Reaction to the return of the TNA name
- A review of Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory PPV
- A review of UFC 294
