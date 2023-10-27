Roman Reigns and Jake Roberts bobbleheads announced by FOCO

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns and Jake The Snake Roberts have two new bobbleheads available for pre-order from FOCO.

Roman Reigns is feautred as a Light Up Stage Entrance bobblehead in his latest release from FOCO. He is featured in an action pose wearing black attire. He stans on top of a themed base with his logo on the bottom and his catchphrase “Acknoledge me” in the front. This bobblehead is limited to 223 units, retails for $90, and stands at 7 inches tall.

Jake Roberts is the latest subject in the line of Bigheads. He is featured in an action pose with a snake wrapped around his body. He is wearing snake print boots and his signature wrestling tights. Roberts stands on top of a themeatic base with his name displayed on the the front and his logo on the bottom. The Roberts Bighead is limited to 223 units, retails for $65, and stands almost 10 inches tall.