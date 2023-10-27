WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (10/27): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, October 27, 2023

Where: Milwaukee, Wis. at Fiserv Forum

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,824 tickets have been distributed so far; arena set up for 11,377.

How To Watch: Live on FS1

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. The Street Profits

L.A. Knight and Roman Reigns Crown Jewel contract signing

Bianca Belair to appear

