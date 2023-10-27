WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (10/27): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, October 27, 2023
Where: Milwaukee, Wis. at Fiserv Forum
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,824 tickets have been distributed so far; arena set up for 11,377.
How To Watch: Live on FS1
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. The Street Profits
- L.A. Knight and Roman Reigns Crown Jewel contract signing
- Bianca Belair to appear
LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/20): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Sky vs. Charlotte Women’s Title, Logan Paul confronts Mysterio, Escobar vs. Ford
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Baron Corbin on Pat McAfee, receiving death threats over a WWE angle with Becky Lynch, creating the End of Days finisher, retiring Kurt Angle
Leave a Reply