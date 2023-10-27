News Ticker

WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (10/27): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

October 27, 2023

When: Friday, October 27, 2023

Where: Milwaukee, Wis. at Fiserv Forum

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,824 tickets have been distributed so far; arena set up for 11,377.

How To Watch: Live on FS1

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. The Street Profits
  • L.A. Knight and Roman Reigns Crown Jewel contract signing
  • Bianca Belair to appear

