WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/20): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Sky vs. Charlotte Women’s Title, Logan Paul confronts Mysterio, Escobar vs. Ford

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

OCTOBER 20, 2023

SAN ANTONIO, TX FROST BANK CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a video recap of last week’s Smackdown. The video started with John Cena’s appearance and then transitioned to Roman Reigns making his return to confront Cena. The video then transitioned to L.A. Knight’s entrance and exchange with Reigns before he thwarted Jimmy Uso’s attack and accepted Solo Sikoa’s challenge. Then, the video showed highlights of the match between Sikoa and Knight with Knight coming out on top before being taken down by Reigns and the spear. The video ended with Reigns standing over Knight.

-The camera panned the crowd and Kevin Patrick introduced the show. They showed a graphic with Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio. Corey Graves hyped the segment. Then, they showed a graphic for the Women’s Championship match between Iyo Sky and Charlotte Flair. Patrick promoted the match for later in the evening.

-Paul Heyman was in the ring. He introduced himself. He said he has big shoes to fill this week. He then asked the crowd if they saw what Jimmy Uso did on Monday Night Raw. Heyman said that Jimmy took the inspiration from Reigns and cost Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes the Undisputed Tag Team titles. Heyman then asked if the crowd heard the other news. He said that the Los Angeles Times broke this news a few hours ago. He said it’s the most read article in the publication today. Heyman announced that Reigns would defend the Undisputed Universal Championship against L.A. Knight at Crown Jewel. Heyman pointed to the screen and a graphic was shown as Michael Cole hyped the match. Back in the ring, Heyman said he’s like everyone there, except he dresses better and makes more money. He said they’re all fans of L.A. Knight, though. Heyman called himself an admirer of Knight. He said if the crowd likes Knight as much as he does, you must watch Crown Jewel because it’s the last time you’ll see Knight in the ring. The crowd chanted for Knight. Heyman said Knight is going to get smashed by Roman Reigns.

-L.A. Knight made his entrance to a loud ovation from the crowd. He talked trash on his way to the ring as Heyman looked on. Knight got in the ring and snatched the mic from Heyman. He asked for his music to be shut off. He said all Heyman has been doing is making noise. Knight said he’s not here to talk to Heyman and Heyman can leave. Knight called out Reigns. Heyman started to leave but Knight told him to get back in the ring. Knight asked where Heyman’s lip was now. He said he heard a bunch of idle threats when he was in the back, so he wants to hear it from Heyman now. Heyman stammered and then started to leave. Knight stopped him again. Knight said that Heyman said the spear last week was a warning shot. Knight asked Heyman if it was the right move. Heyman didn’t answer. Knight said he doesn’t do warning shots. He said that if you’re going to take him down, you should take him down for good. Knight said he won’t stop until he beats Reigns for the title. Knight said if Reigns is scared, Heyman should say so. Knight said Reigns hasn’t seen anyone like Knight before. He said he’ll take the title as fast as he’s risen in WWE. Knight said there’s a contract signing next week. Knight told Heyman to tell Reigns that it’s his game. Knight slammed the mic into Heyman and walked off. Cole asked if Reigns’ long reign could be over two weeks from tomorrow.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Solid segment. I get that it’s Knight’s schtick, but he relies really heavily on the catchphrases to get through some of these promos. It works for him, and that’s great, but I hope he brings more next week when he’s face to face with Reigns. I think that’s where some of the danger with Knight comes in. WWE has done such a great job making their characters multi-dimensional and Knight isn’t right now. I’m willing to give him a chance, and I’m glad that they’re striking while the iron is hot, but I’m starting to understand more and more why WWE thinks this could just be a fad. I’m interested to see what they do with Knight in the next two weeks and what happens in the aftermath of this match. There’s a zero percent chance he’ll win as they won’t switch that title in Saudi Arabia after this long reign. Since most of us know that, where does Knight go afterward?)

-They showed a graphic for John Cena. Patrick said he would be in the arena tonight.

-Montez Ford worked out in the back while Angelo Dawkins cheered him on. Bobby Lashley appeared and said they need to “go out and do what they do and take these guys out with pride.”

-Santos Escobar made his entrance with Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. They showed a graphic for Escobar against Ford. Patrick hyped the match for after the break. [c]

-Escobar waited in the ring.

-Montez Ford made his entrance with Angelo Dawkins and Bobby Lashley in tow. Patrick threw to a video package on Lashley’s exchange with Carlito last week. The video then showed the Street Profits’ attack on Carlito.

(1) SANTOS ESCOBAR (w/ Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro) vs. MONTEZ FORD (w/ Angelo Dawkins)

The bell rang twenty-one minutes into the hour. They locked up and Escobar got the advantage. Ford landed a kick to the gut then took Escobar down. Ford hit a running kick to the back and covered Escobar for a one count. Ford landed another kick and made another cover for another one count. Ford tossed Escobar into the corner and Escobar leapt over Ford. Escobar came off the ropes but Ford took him down with a big dropkick. Ford made a cover and got a two count. Ford shot Escobar off the ropes. Escobar went for a sunset flip but Ford rolled through and landed a kick. Ford hit a splash and made the cover for a two count. Ford took Escobar to the corner. Escobar fought Ford off and went to the second rope. Ford landed a big kick that knocked Escobar to the floor on the outside. Ford yelled into the camera that they would be back after these messages. [c]

Ford had Escobar in an armbar and Escobar fought to his feet. Ford took Escobar down and got another two count. They showed Lashley watching on a monitor in the back. Escobar charged Ford but Ford hit a back elbow followed by a springboard bulldog. Ford pounded on Escobar with rights then went back to the armbar. Escobar fought to his feet and landed a couple of punches. Escobar landed a big dropkick followed by a pair of flying shoulder blocks. Escobar ducked under Ford and hit a superkick that sent Ford to the outside. Escobar ran the ropes and came through with a dive that took Ford down. Escobar rolled Ford into the ring and climbed to the top rope. Escobar came off with a crossbody and made the cover for a two count. Both men pulled themselves up in opposite corners. Escobar charged and landed knees in the corner. Escobar lifted Ford to his shoulders but Ford got free and sent Escobar to the corner. Escobar sent Ford to the apron and Ford landed a kick. Ford climbed to the top rope. Escobar answered with a kick of his own and followed Ford to the top. Escobar hit a Frankensteiner. Both men were down and Dawkins pulled Ford to the outside. Escobar came off and took down Ford with a double axe handle. Escobar rolled Ford into the ring. Dawkins threw Escobar into the ring post. The L.W.O. attacked Dawkins but Dawkins fought back. Escobar came around the corner to take out Dawkins. Escobar went back into the ring and Ford rolled him up for the win.

WINNER: Montez Ford in 9:00

-Dawkins hit the ring and attacked Escobar with Ford. Wilde and Del Toro tried to even the odds but were taken down. Carlito’s music hit and he ran down to the ring as the Street Profits exited and escaped up the ramp.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Solid match. Ford got a lot of offense in the early going so I thought he might take the loss. I don’t see the need for the screwy finish, but that’s what WWE does in this situation. They’re trying to get the Profits over as heels, so they’re going to use the cheap finishes to do so for now. Ford looked good here and Escobar sold his offense really well. I would be into more from these two in one on one settings with some clean finishes. Ford’s offense is still really flashy despite him being a heel. I don’t know how that will work long term.)

-Damage Ctrl was in the back. Bayley and Dakota Kai chopped Iyo Sky to get her fired up for her match against Charlotte Flair. Bayley hyped Sky up with words of encouragement. [c]

-They showed a graphic for Royal Rumble. Patrick said it’s the fastest selling Rumble in history.

-The L.W.O. was in the back. Rey Mysterio appeared and talked to them. He said he heard Logan Paul is going to call him out, so he’s going to take care of business. Zelina Vega asked Mysterio if he wanted them to accompany him. Mysterio said he had to handle the situation himself.

-The announce team sat ringside. Patrick threw to a video recap of Pretty Deadly’s return last week on Smackdown. Patrick asked how Pretty Deadly celebrates a victory. They showed a video of Pretty Deadly in a nail salon. Elton Prince said they have a massage on the way and are living the dream. Kit Wilson agreed. Prince said they got a squeaky clean win over the Brutes last week. Wilson said they would never see them again. The Brutes appeared and beat up Pretty Deadly in the nail salon. They dipped their heads in the foot baths and then Ridge Holland invited Butch to get a pint.

-Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman were in their locker room. Jimmy Uso appeared. He asked if they saw Raw. Jimmy said he ran the play and threw a bullet for a touchdown. Jimmy did a celebration dance. Heyman pointed off in the distance.

(McDonald’s Analysis: That felt like a very abrupt ending to that segment. I don’t know what happened but it felt like it didn’t actually conclude before they cut to Cena arriving.)

-John Cena arrived in the back. [c]