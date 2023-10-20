WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/20): Keller’s report on Logan Paul, Santos Escobar vs. Montez Ford, Iyo Sky defends against Charlotte Flair, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

OCTOBER 20, 2023

SAN ANTONIO, TEX. AT AT&T CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves



[HOUR ONE]

-A video package aired on last week’s segment with John Cena, Roman Reigns and L.A. Knight followed by Solo Sikoa’s match against Knight in the main event.

-Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves hyped key plans for the show including Logan Paul calling out Rey Mysterio.

-Paul Heyman stood mid-ring. He said he has some really big shoes to fill in the Bloodline this week. “Did you see what Jimmy Uso did at Monday Night Raw?” He said Jimmy called the play and took the inspiration and motivation from the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, and single-handedly cost Jey Uso “and even closer to my heart, Cody Rhodes,” the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. He asked if everyone had heard the other news from just a few years ago. He said it’s the most read article in the L.A. Times tonight. He said it’s that Reigns will defend against Knight at Crown Jewel.

He told the fans he dresses better than them and makes more money than them, and the commonality is that they are both fans of Knight. He said he has long admired him. He told the fans not to shout “L-A-Knight!” when he’s talking. He said they should all watch that match because it’ll be the last time they see Knight in the ring because he’ll be smashed by Reigns.

Knight’s music then played. He walked up to Heyman and said he’s been making a lot of noise,m but he wants to talk directly to Reigns. Reigns didn’t come out. When Heyman tried to leave, Knight insisted he re-enter the ring. He said if Reigns isn’t coming out, where’s his lip now. He asked Heyman to elaborate on what Reigns is going to do to him. As Heyman began talking, Knight told him to shut up. He asked Heyman if he thinks last weeks spear was a warning shot. He asked if he regrets saying that. He said he’s like Michael Myers, and he’ll keep coming back until he’s the Undisputed Champion. Knight told Heyman that Reigns should just admit he’s scared if he’s scared because he hasn’t seen anyone like him before. Fans shouted “Yeah!” Knight asked if he likes that and told him to do it. Heyman said “Yeah!” Knight said he’s pathetic.

Knight said the contract signing will take place in the ring next week. He told Heyman to make it clear to Reigns “whose game this is.” Fans shouted “L-A-Knight!” He shoved the mic into Heyman’s chest and left the ring. Cole wondered if Reigns’s days as champion come to an end two weeks from tomorrow.

(Keller’s Analysis: They’re doing what they can with this match, which does feel rushed in order to satisfy the fans who are right now really behind Knight and seem impatient about him getting shot to the top. That said, as popular as Knight is, it’s coming across in segments like this potentially that crowds loving Knight weren’t necessarily sold on him being a threat to Reigns yet. That feels like an ongoing head wind here. But I think WWE officials knew that and just decided strike while Knight seemed to be peaking and accept that it might seem premature or overpushing Knight to a lot of people. Knight has shown a little more depth as a character in this story than he had previously, but tonight it was back to catch phrases and inflection and not much else. Heyman’s shift from cockiness to cowardice was the key aspect of this that worked the best.)

-Patrick hyped that John Cena would be on the show later.

-Bobby Lashley gave Montez Ford a pep talk as Angelo Dawkins cheered him on. Lashley told Ford to fight with pride.

-Santos Escobar made his entrance with Joaquin Wilde and ‎Raul Mendoza. [c]

(1) SANTOS ESCOBAR (w/Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Mendoza) vs. MONTEZ FORD

Ford took early control and fended off a comeback attempt by Escobar. Ford then looked at the camera and said they’d be back after a commercial break.

(Keller’s Analysis: A gimmick of a wrestler knowing that it’s time for a commercial is a little too cute for me. That shouldn’t even be a thought on a competitor’s mind trying to win a match. To be honest, and WWE would hate this, it seems like something AEW would let one of their wrestlers do.) [c]

Back from the break, they bttled back and forth. Escobar eventually went for a Phantom Driver, but Ford blocked it. When Ford climbed to the top rope for a frog splash, Escobar stopped him and took him down with a hurancanrana,

Dawkins pulled Ford to safety at ringside. Escobar went after them and threw Ford back into the ring. Dawkins threw Escobar into the ringpost, though. Wilde and Mendoza went after Dawkins. Ford, meanwhile, rolled up Escobar with a handful of tights.

WINNER: Ford in 9:00.

-Afterward, Ford and Dawkins double-teamed Escobar. Carlito made the save and the heels fled the scene.

-Iyo Shy was shown warming up. [c]

-Carlito was chatting with Mendoza, Zelina Vega, and Escobar backstage when Rey Mysterio walked up to him and chatted. Zelina asked Rey if he wants them with him later when Logan Paul confronts him. He said he’d handle it alone.

-Pretty Deadly were getting foot soakings and speaking about their “clean and definitive win” over the Brawling Brutes last week. They said it was “squeaky clean” and they’d never see them again. Just then, Butch and Ridge Holland attacked them and dunked their heads in the water their feet were soaking in.

-Jimmy Uso gloated to Heyman backstage about calling plays on Raw. Solo Sikoa stood, arms crossed, behind them. Heyman said he talked about it in the opening segment. Jimmy kept gleefully boasting.

-They showed Cena walking backstage. [c]

-Cena made his entrance. He told the fans they were fired up. He said their “Cena!” chant meant a lot to him. He got solemn and said he was given some tough news today. He said Reigns has a long streak of days as champion, but he was informed that he has a streak of 2,002 days without a singles win. He leaned on the top rope and said he’s been thinking a lot about retirement. He said it’s time they face facts because it’s been a long time since he got a win. He went from solemn to fired up as he said he believes in himself and all of them “and the beauty of all this madness.” He said he believes he can still do it and now is the time to turn the math around.

He said it is going to be a bad night “for the next idiot brave enough to walk through that curtain because whoever it is, they’re going to get smoked.” Solo Sikoa marched out. Cole said Cena better be ready. When Solo entered the ring, Cena got the better of him with punches. Jimmy ran out and attacked Cena. Cole called it an “ambush.” Jey showed up, dressed in all black and disguised under a black hood, attacked Jimmy. He took off his hook and threw Jimmy into the time keeper’s area before he was dragged away by referees and officials.

Back in the ring, Solo went for a Samoan Spike. Cena gave him an Attitude Adjustment. Cena’s music played. Cole said he doesn’t think Cena is done quite yet.

(Keller’s Analysis: I guess if you like Cena these days, this is quintessential Cena in motion. He overdramatizes the news he got, like it’s some health crisis or something, and then reveals that it’s merely beingtold of how long it’s been since he won a singles match. Then he teases retirement before flipping his mood entirely and declaring he’s not done yet. I find him pretty unbearable at this point.)

-They went to Cole, Graves, and Patrick at ringside. They pivoted to talking about Logan Paul. Graves said Logan dominated his boxing match last weekend before calling out Mysterio. Then they showed Logan arriving in the parking garage reading a newspaper story about his win.

-A commercial for Smackdown hyped the Reigns-Knight contract signing. [c]

-A vignette aired the “unholy alliance” of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

[HOUR TWO]

-Backstage, Nick Aldis told Jey he was fined for his actions. He made it clear Adam Pearce wasn’t welcome there either. He had security lead both of them out of the building. Pearce looked at Aldis and said it’s just beginning.

-Logan made his ring entrance.